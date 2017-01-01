Så mycket publik drar ditt lag

SPORT Vilket lag på Höglandet drar mest publik på sina hemmamatcher. Tidningens kartläggning ger er svaret.
Här är publiksnittet för samtliga lag på Höglandet under sportåret 2016.

Tidningen har sammanställt publiksnittet för de lokala matcher som spelats under året.

Matcherna avser publiksnitt för hemmamatcher i grundseriematcher samt kval- och slutspelsmatcher från den 1 januari 2016 till 31 december 2016.

Inte helt oväntat toppas listan av Elit Vetlanda som är i särklass det mest publikdragande laget på Höglandet.

Saknas ditt lag i listan beror det på att det inte har funnits några officiella publiksiffror att rapportera om.

Källor: Smålands fotbollsförbund, Smålands innebandyförbund, Svenska ishockeyförbundet, Svenska basketförbundet, Smålands handbollsförbund.

Här är hela listan:

1) Elit Vetlanda (speedway) 2536

2) Vetlanda BK (bandy) 1243

3) KFUM Nässjö Basket (basket) 967

4) Tranås AIF (ishockey) 691

5) Tranås Bois (bandy) 403

6) Nässjö IF (bandy) 394

7) Boro/Vetlanda HC (ishockey) 379

8) HA74 (ishockey) 374

9) Sävsjö IBK (innebandy) 255

10) Vetlanda IB (innebandy) 220

11) Nässjö IBF (innebandy) 218

12) Sommens AIF (fotboll) 201

13) Myresjö/Vetlanda FK (fotboll) 197

14) Tranås FF (fotboll) 197

15) Nässjö HC (ishockey) 184

16) Eksjö BK (handboll) 172

17) Sävsjö IBK dam (innebandy) 153

18) Bodafors IBS (innebandy) 149

19) Nässjö FF (fotboll) 143

Aneby SK (fotboll) 143

21) IBF Tranås (innebandy) 141

22) IBF Tranås dam (innebandy) 121

23) S/W 2010 (innebandy) 111

24) Skirö AIK herr (Bandy) 107

25) IFK Österbymo (fotboll) 103

26) Eksjö HC (ishockey) 100

27) Höreda Goif (fotboll) 94

28) Malmbäcks IF (fotboll) 91

29) Nässjö Basket dam (basket) 90

IF Eksjö Fotboll dam (fotboll) 90

31) NT Bandy (bandy) 86

32) Annebergs Gif (fotboll) 85

Nässjö FF dam (fotboll) 85

34) Bälaryd/Lommaryd (fotboll) 83

35) Vrigstads IF (fotboll) 83

36) Hvetlanda Gif (fotboll) 80

37) IFK Stockaryd/Rörviks IF (fotboll) 76

38) IF Eksjö Fotboll (fotboll) 75

39) Bodafors IBS dam (innebandy) 74

40) IBK Husar (innebandy) 73

41) Bäckseda IF (fotboll) 70

Tranås FF/Torpa AIS dam (fotboll) 70

42) Sävsjö FF (fotboll) 68

43) Fredriksdal/Äng (fotboll) 64

44) Bodafors SK (fotboll) 63

Vetlanda IB dam (innebandy) 63

46) HM IS (fotboll) 60

47) Asby IF (fotboll) 59

Farstorps IK (fotboll) 59

49) Stensjöns IF (fotboll) 58

50) Torpa AIS (fotboll) 57

51) Forserums IF (fotboll) 56

52) Malmbäcks IF (bandy) 55

HM IS dam (innebandy) 55

Holsby SK (fotboll) 55

55) Skirö AIK dam (bandy) 54

Nässjö/Eksjö (handboll) 54

57) HM IS dam (fotboll) 53

58) Nässjö IBF dam (innebandy) 53

59) HM IS (innebandy) 52

60) Ekenässjöns IF (fotboll) 51

61) FC Vetlanda (fotboll) 50

Lommaryds IF dam (fotboll) 50

63) Solberga Goif (fotboll) 48

64) Adelövs IK (fotboll) 44

Hultsjö IF Atom (fotboll) 44

Näshults IF (fotboll) 44

67) Vrigstads IF dam (fotboll) 43

68) Ekenässjöns IF dam (fotboll) 40

Kvillsfors IF (innebandy) 40

70) Hultagårds IF (fotboll) 38

71) Österkorsberga IF (fotboll) 37

72) Bosnia FF Tranås (fotboll) 36

IFK Hult/Höreda Gif dam (fotboll) 36

Forserum/LSSK (fotboll) 36

75) Holsby SK dam (fotboll) 35

76) Tranås Södra FK (fotboll) 33

77) Gripenbergs BK (fotboll) 31

Sommens AIF dam (fotboll) 31

79) Skede IF (fotboll) 23

80) IBK Lokomotiv Nässjö (innebandy) 22

81) Malmbäcks IF (innebandy) ingen uppgift

